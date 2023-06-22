Netball Player Farida Kadondi is chasing her dream

As the national netball team the She Cranes continue to prepare for the Netball World Cup due next month in South Africa, competition for places on the final squad becomes tighter. Though all the senior players on the team are guaranteed another chance to don the national colours, tension now remains among the upcoming players. Among the upcoming players that stand high chance of making the final squad is Farida Kadondi who was for the first time added to the team that traveled to England for a series of friendly games. We dug deeper into Kadondi’s career history.