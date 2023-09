Netball: Maracha, Mubende, Butaleja and Wakiso progress in primary school games

The Uganda Primary Schools Sports Association Games in Mbarara entered day four today with several matches in all the four categories of Netball, Volleyball, Handball and Football. The ten day games saw U16 defending Champions in Netball, Maracha qualifying for the next round alongside Butaleja, Wakiso and Mubende. Tomorrow, will see all disciplines enter the knock out stages starting with the Quarter Finals.