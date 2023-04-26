NETBALL LEAGUE: Uganda prisons’ win end NIC title hopes

The second last game week of the Netball Super League saw NIC all but lose their hopes of retaining the title after 32 -40 defeat over Prisons, who themselves reignite their chances of winning the title. The prisons side defeated their opponents in all the quarters as they leapfrog NIC into 2nd on 36 points, while the defending champions slope to 3rd on 34 points. Prisons will come head to head with KCCA in the title decider on Saturday, as the Kasasiro girls also went through a nervy encounter between UCU Angels, as they narrowly won 52 - 51, a feat that sees them stay top on 37 points. In the other game at the Kamwokya Community Centre today, Weyonje Netball Club got the better of Africa Renewal University after a 44 -32 win.