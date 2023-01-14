Ndejje elites beat KAVC by 3 sets to one in women's Volleyball

National women's Volleyball league defending champions Ndejje University recovered from a one-all sets tie and beat old-timers Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club 3-1 in the women's series in a second-round opener, played at Old Kampala arena this afternoon. Ndejje who won the first set 25-21 played the second fiddle in the second set which they eventually lost 21-25. They, however, bounced back strong in the third and fourth sets and easily won 25-12 and 25-17 respectively.