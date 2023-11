Ndejje and Muni universities settle for a one all draw in University Football League

Ndejje and Muni Universities played to a 1-1 draw in Luwero as part of the University Football League. Muni University took the lead in the 26th minute, thanks to Benjamin Jawambe, while Ndejje equalized through Reagan Ssemaganda in the 56th minute. In Group C, Ndejje University remains at the bottom with 2 points, while Muni University secures the second position with 5 points.