NDA impounds drugs from drug stores in Gulu, Kitgum

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has seized several drugs and medical supplies worth about one billion shillings from various drug stores in Kitgum district and Gulu City. NDA Public Relations Manager Abiaz Rwamwiri said the drugs and other assorted medical equipment were seized from drug stores belonging to a Pharmacist at Kitgum General Hospital. He says Akena, who is on the run after the operation, has been stealing medical supplies and selling them in schools across Acholi sub-region.