NCS awards six federations for international achievements

Six sports federations including the Uganda Athletics Federation, Federation of Uganda Football Associations, Uganda Rugby Union, Uganda Ludo Association and Association of Uganda University Sports walked away with awards from the national council of sports end of year dinner in recognition of their international achievement during the year 2022. The national council of sports also recognized long-serving sports administrators including Handball federation president Sheilah Agonzibwa, Cycling federation president Samuel Mahaba and Weightlifting federation president Salim Musoke. Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, state minister for sports Peter Ogwang and the parliament of Uganda too got special mentions for their contributions towards the development of sports.