NATIONAL MOTORSPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP:Rally drivers head to Gomba and Sembabule

Action in Motorsport returns next weekend as Rally drivers head to Gomba and Sembabule districts to compete in the sixth round of the 2023 national motorsports championship.The first leg of the two day event organised by MOSAC will take place in Bukandula on Saturday 21 before climaxing on Sunday 22nd in Sembabule. Organisers have confirmed safety of the drivers and fans will be the priority following last weekend’s fatal accident that claimed the life of veteran motocross rider George Sserugunda also known as Jancture.