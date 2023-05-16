National Motocross Championships due in Fort Portal this week

The fourth round of the National Motocross Championships will take place in Fort Portal at the Kyakaigo Sports Arena. The race is expected to be tight and competitive as it will also serve as the fourth race which will help in the selection of a team that will compete in the Africa Motocross Championships in South Africa in August this year. Many riders have already descended on the track to familiarise themselves with the new terrain as the competition moves out of Central Uganda for the first time.