Namagabi UMEA wins big at primary schools tournament for climate change awareness

Namagabi UMEA emerged as the overall winner in the primary school games held to create awareness about climate change through sports. The tournament, which doubled as a sports event for climate change, saw Namagabi win football in both the under-10 and under-12 categories, as well as netball, while Twinbrook Schools took the swimming title. A total of 13 schools competed in basketball, which was won by Janani Luwum Schools, as well as football, swimming, netball, and table tennis.