Nam Blazers beat KIU Titans 68 - 57 in Wandegeya

In the FUBA National Basketball league, the Nam Blazers beat KIU by 68 - 57 points to hand the Titans their third loss this season in a game that was played at YMCA grounds in Wandegeya. Nam Blazers return to action on Sunday against Kampala Rockets in Wandegeya.