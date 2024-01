Nabukenya's brace propels Kawempe Muslim to 2-0 victory in Fufa Women's Super League

Agnes Nabukenya's brace in the first half handed Kawempe Muslim a 2-0 victory against rivals Kampala Queens in the Fufa Women Super League game played today at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. The victory moved Kawempe Muslim to the top of the Fufa Women Super League with 10 points and a game in hand. The league resumes this weekend with two fixtures set to be played.