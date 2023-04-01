Nabisunsa Girls crowned at Super Sixes girls' Lacrosse champions

Nabisunsa girls School have emerged as champions of the first post-COVID-19 Super Sixes Girls' Lacrosse Championship after emerging as the overall winners of the one-day round Robin tournament held at the Makerere Business School in Nakawa. The tournament that attracted six teams from four schools including Nabisunsa girls, Forest Hill College, Mariam high and St Mary High school Zirobwe is a precursor of the game’s introduction to the national schools' ball games two due in July.