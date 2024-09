Mwesigwa wins Mr. Central Region bodybuilding Championship

Welterweight bodybuilder Daniel Mwesigwa last night emerged as the winner of the Mr. Central Region Bodybuilding Championships held at Mamerito Hotel in Bweyogerere. The event, a qualifier for the prestigious Mr. Uganda Championship, saw Fahad Setimba finish in second place, followed by Faruk Miyagi in third. We have the details of the night.