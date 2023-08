Mwenge County secures Masaza Cup title with 2-1 victory over Kyaka County

Mwenge County beat Kyaka County by 2-1 to claim the Masaza Cup title in Tooro Kingdom. The Omukama of Tooro, Oyo Kabamba Iguru was on hand at Buhinga stadium to hand over the shield and five million shillings cash prize to Mwenge County. Before the football finals, King Oyo flagged off the bicycle race which was won by Ssempijja Aziz and he was also awarded 1.5 million cash.