Mulyanyama challenges KCCA’s decision to suspend him

Makindye Division Mayor Ali Kasirye Mulyanyama has challenged the decision by the KCCA FC board of directors to suspend him from the board to allow investigation into allegations that he was involved in dubious player transfer deals Mulyanyama's suspension was communicated in a letter sent to the club chairman Martin Sekajja after a board meeting that was presided over the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.