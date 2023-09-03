Mpigi district offers land solution for beach soccer development

The lack of sufficient beach soccer infrastructure has been highlighted as the biggest hindrance to the development of the sport in the country. It is against this background that Mpigi district has offered land to the Uganda Beach Soccer Association to solve the problem. Aisha Nakirijja, the Deputy Chairperson, of Mpigi District announced the development to over 30 delegates who attended the 11th Annual General Assembly of the Uganda Beach Soccer Association at Buganda Royal Institute in Mengo.