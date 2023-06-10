MP Bakkabulindi tours Nakivubo stadium construction, affirms decision to support redevelopment

Workers MP and former state minister for sports Charles Bakkabulindi makes an official tour of the Nakivubo stadium construction works, six years after he commissioned its construction in 2017. Bakkabulindi at the time faced public criticism when the government awarded the rights to redevelop the stadium to businessman Hamis Kiggundu. He now says the new look of Nakivubo Stadium vindicates his decision to support the redevelopment of the sports facility.