Miyaji, Asinde and Kalanzi win january accolades

Cricket Cranes star Juma Miyagi has been named Fortebet Real Star Player of January after his standout performances in the ICC Challenge League B World Cup Qualifiers. Miyagi took 6 wickets for 17 runs against Tanzania and finished the tournament with 12 wickets from 123 balls. Also recognized were Gazelles captain Jane Asinde and Lugazi FC striker Abdul Kalanzi.