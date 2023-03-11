Ministers reject 5 billion shilling pool project

State Minister Peter Ogwang and his Works counterpart Musa Ecweru have today declined to commission the construction of a five billion shilling swimming pool project at Teso College Aloet in Soroti. The ministers protested that the works did not match the amount of money set aside for the project. The project followed a cabinet resolution to renovate projects at six traditional schools. However, the matter is threatening to head into more chaos, as the contractor says they had already spent money to mobilize machinery and manpower to start work in the site.