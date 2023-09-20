Minister Ogwang to promote athletics opportunities in Kigezi Region

State minister for sports Peter Ogwang will soon visit the Kigezi region in Western Uganda to engage the local leadership about the opportunities their community could accrue out participating in sports activities more so Athletics because of the high altitude nature of their area. This as the minister compared the rate of development in the Ssebei region where the current crop of national long-distance athletes come from to the rest of the regions in the country with the same landscape. Ogwang was today speaking to district, City and municipal inspectors of schools at UNEB offices in Kyambogo.