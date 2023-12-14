Mchezo Limited advocates for sports development in East Africa, urges tax support

Mchezo Limited, the business arm of BetPawa branding who are partners with the Uganda Big League and Futsal League, in conjunction with the East African Legislative Assembly, organized a round table conversation to pave a way for the growth and development in sports in East Africa. The biggest call was for governments to create a conducive tax environment for entities like Mchezo that look to develop the game but are not looking at cash returns from the figures they invest.