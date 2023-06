Mawokota FC beat Busiro 3 -1 in Masaza Cup opening game

Abubakar Mayanja, Innocent Kisolo and Peter Emayo each scored a goal on Saturday and guided Mawokota FC to a 3 -1 victory over Busiro in the opening game of the Masaza Cup championship. The match played at Wankulukuku Mutesa II stadium was presided over by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and his officials.