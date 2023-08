MASAZA CUP: Mawokota beats Mawogola 4-2 as Gomba beats Busiro

Mawokota County has defeated Mawoggola by 4-2 in a thrilling game at Mpigi in the ongoing Masaza Cup. Elsewhere Gomba stopped Busiro by 1-0. Here is some of the action from the game between Mawokota and Mawoggola County.