Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National VIDEOS: Terrorists want to hit Uganda, police warn
  • 2 World Russian army has recruited 280,000 soldiers since January
  • 3 World UK unveils plans for 'fitting tribute' to Queen Elizabeth II
  • 4 National Busoga residents tipped on wealth protection
  • 5 News Bongo ouster leaves elderly neighbours sitting on knife-edge