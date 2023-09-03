Masaza Cup: Buddu advances, Gomba and Mawokota qualify, newcomers Buvuma in quarterfinals

Buddu County have defeated Buruuli by 2-1 in Masaka to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Masaza Cup. Elsewhere, Gomba and Mawokota Counties also settled for a scoreless draw, which allowed both to qualify. Buddu, Gomba and Mawokota are joined in the last eight by Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Buweekula, Kyaddondo as well and Buvuma, who qualify for this stage for the first time. Here is some of the action from the Gomba vs Mawokota game in Mpigi.