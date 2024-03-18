Masaka girls to benefit from ex-women football star tournament

More than 100 girls from Kamenyamiggo in Masaka District will benefit from sanitary towels collected yesterday at a women’s football tournament organized by ex-football players. The event aims to improve livelihoods, with seven women’s teams participating in the day-long event at Legends rugby grounds. Among the participants advocating for girl child improvement was former player and coach Majida Nantanda, who brought on board two teams.