Advertisement

Mane gives Senegal first Africa Cup of Nations title

Monday February 07 2022
SENEGAL WIN AFCON PIX

Senegal's players reacts to a goal in a penalty shoot-out during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Advertisement
AFP_PIC
By AFP

Sadio Mane made up for a first-half penalty miss by converting the winning spot-kick in a shoot-out as Senegal defeated Egypt to win a maiden Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday.


The two sides were locked at 0-0 after extra-time in the final but Liverpool star Mane held his nerve in the shoot-out which his team won 4-2.


Mane had squandered the chance to put Senegal ahead inside seven minutes in Yaounde when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.


Advertisement

Egypt were chasing a record-extending eighth title.

Advertisement