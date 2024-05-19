Advertisement

Manchester City claim record fourth straight league title

Sunday May 19 2024
ManCity

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 19, 2024 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates their second goal scored by Phil Foden Action Images via Reuters

Reuters pic
By REUTERS

Manchester City won a record fourth straight English top-flight title by beating West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday.

The following is a timeline of how Pep Guardiola won his six Premier League titles since he took charge at City in 2016:

* 2017-18

After Guardiola had a season to acclimatize to the Premier League, his City side set a host of records in his second campaign as they cruised to the title.

The title was sealed and delivered in April before City then became the first team ever to reach 100 points when they scored an added-time winner on the final day of the season, finishing 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

