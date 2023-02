Malawi, Egypt or Zambia might host Cranes' games

The Uganda Cranes risk hosting the rest of their remaining home games of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers out of the country, following a warning by the Confederation of African Football that ST. Mary's Stadium Kitende does not meet the standards of a category-one stadium required to host senior national team games. FUFA President, Moses Magogo, says this will impact the team's qualification chances for the finals due to take place in Ivory Coast.