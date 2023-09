Makerere university launches second edition of the guild league

David Katende, the assistant general secretary of the National Council of Sports, officially launched the second edition of the Makerere University Guild League in a function that was held today morning at Makerere University rugby grounds. Defending Champions, the 80th Guild kicked off the second edition on a high note after seeing off the 83rd Guild in a 2-0 victory in one of the fixtures that climaxed match day one.