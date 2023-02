Makerere Impis beat Rams 23-21 in Makerere derby

Makerere University-based side, Impis Rugby Club edged Rams Rugby Club 23-21 points to emerge as the champions of the Makerere Derby in the game played on Saturday at Graveyard Rugby ground in Makerere. Impis have now extended their winning streak to four in the four games so far played in the season. In the other league games played today reigning champions Heathens Rugby Club thrashed Rhinos 36-06 points while Black pirates beat Buffaloes 22-09.