MAGICAL KENYA OPEN: Ronald Rugumayo optimistic

The 2023 Magical Kenya Open teed off at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi with over 90 professional players joining their amateur counterparts in the Curtain raiser Pro Arm tournament in a bid to fine-tune their skills ahead of tomorrow’s start of the European Tour event. Uganda’s only professional golfer in the tournament Ronald Rugamayo will be seeking to make the cut and become the first Ugandan to enter the money brackets of the 56-six-year-old tournament.