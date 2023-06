Looking at the nail-biting end to the premier league

Last season’s Uganda Premier League season ended in a nail-biter with SC Villa, KCCA and eventual Champions Vipers SC all going into the final day with a chance to win the title. Vipers triumphed after SC Villa faltered. Now KCCA and SC Villa have gone for managerial changes that have seen them look beyond Africa's shores for solutions. We sat down with Cranes coach Milutin Srejodevic to pick his brain on how this will impact Ugandan football.