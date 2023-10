Liverpool Legend Steve McManaman's visits crowns Standard Chartered Cup winners

Liverpool FC Legend Steve McManaman had an eventful day in Uganda since his Saturday arrival in the country. The former 'Reds' player met a group of Liverpool fans in Kampala, visited a soccer academy, and crowned the winners of the Standard Chartered Cup at Lugogo this evening. Steel Tube emerged as champions of the one-day tournament, defeating CFAO Motors 2-0 in the final.