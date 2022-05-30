Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

By AFP More by this Author

Robert Lewandowski said Monday that his time with Bayern Munich was over, without specifying his future plans, amid reports that Barcelona have made an offer.

"Today it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end... I can't imagine further cooperation, after what has happened over the last few months. A transfer will be the best solution. I trust that Bayern won't stop me, just because they can," the Polish striker told reporters in Warsaw.