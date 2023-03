Lady Gazelle Jannon Otto among five honorees at the Real Star Awards

Lady Gazelle Jannon Otto was among five players awarded today at the real star monthly awards. Otto was impressive as the Lady Gazzeles secured a wild card qualification for the Women’s Afro Basket qualifiers that will take place in Kigali. Otto beat teammates Brenda Ekone and Maria Najjuma. Hippos Rodgers Mugisha, who was a man of the match in Uganda’s 2-1 over Central Africa Republic was voted footballer of the month.