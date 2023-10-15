Ladies golf open: Peace Kabasweka lifts trophy

Peace Kabasweka was crowned the champion of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Golf Open yesterday evening at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala. Hailing from Tooro Golf Club and playing off a handicap of three, Kabasweka accumulated a total of 221 strokes over 36 holes, spread across three rounds. Leading from the initial day through to the final round, Kabasweka clinched her victory with a narrow one-stroke margin over Tanzania's Iddy Hussein Madina. This triumph marks her first Uganda Open title following several years of near misses and close finishes. In related news, former Uganda Ladies Union president, Evah Magala, secured third place overall, concluding the tournament with a combined gross score of 228.