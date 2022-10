Labour Ministry to strengthen rights of Ugandans working in Middle East

The permanent secretary of the ministry of gender, labour and social development, Aggrey Kibenge says they are focused on improving and ensuring that the rights of those who go to the middle east for casual labor are respected. This comes at a time when Uganda is moving towards renewing its agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There are about 100,000 Ugandans in the UAE.