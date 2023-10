Kyambogo University's narrow 1-0 win lifts them to second in Group C

Kyambogo University secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Muni University to move from bottom to second place in Group C of the ongoing University Football League. Kyambogo Coach, Christopher Lobo, attributes the hard-fought win to changes in his tactics. His Muni University counterpart Ronnie Atiku is hopeful his side can bounce back from this defeat and make amends when they go for the return leg.