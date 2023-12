Kyabazinga presides over Masaza cup at Kakindu Stadium

In football, Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope made his first public appearance since his wedding, presiding over the finals of the Masaza Cup at Kakindu Stadium. Ismail Ndifuna from Busiki team scored the lone goal to beat Butembe Chiefdom, to claim the Masaza Cup. The annual tourney attracted all 14 chiefdom teams who managed to reach the finals. The winner Busiki received a 12 million shilling cheque.