Kobs Rugby Club secures 95M Shillings partnership with KCB Uganda

Ahead of the upcoming Nile Special Rugby League season, 13-time champions Kobs Rugby Club have penned a 95M shillings partnership with KCB Uganda in a move that will see the Club become KCB Kobs Rugby Club. The partnership that was announced today is expected to sort out many of the club's financial challenges and support the development of talent. Kobs Ruby Club Chairman Tony Luggya believes the sponsorship is timely and will see a big improvement in on-pitch performances. Kobs are seeking their first league title since 2021.