KIU Titans secure Basketball League finals Spot with thrilling victory over UCU Canons

KIU Titans advanced to the National Basketball League playoffs finals for the first time in five years with an impressive 3-0 victory over the UCU Canons, securing their spot in the finals with a narrow 75-74 win in game three played last night at YMCA Court in Wandegeya. They will now face the winner between City Oilers and Our Saviour.