KIU Rangers beat Nabisunsa girls by 79 to 64 points

KIU rangers consolidated themselves in the second position after beating Nabisunsa girls basketball club 79 by 64 points in one of the national basketball league fixtures that were played last evening at the YMCA court in Wandegeya. The ladies in green return to action against Mukono- based side, UCU Lady Canons in their last game of the regular season