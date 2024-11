Kitara FC seeks first home win against UPDF in UPL

Kitara Football Club will be seeking to register their first home win when they host UPDF in one of the Uganda Premier League matches set to be played today at Royals Park in Hoima. The Royals have had a poor start to the season and will be hoping to lift themselves from the bottom of the league table with a win against UPDF at home. Elsewhere, Vipers SC will take a short trip to Nakivubo to face URA FC.