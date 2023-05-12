Kitara FC secures top spot in Big League Tournament with 3-0 victory

Kitara FC beat Adjumani town council football Club 3-0 to go straight to the top of the Big League tournament. The Hoima-based Kitara Football Club, look likely to climb into the premier league next season after they clocked 58 points, with one remaining home game, set to be against Kaarokarungi on Thursday next week. Kitara FC has 58 points in the first place, followed by Mbarara City FC with 57 points, after they beat Kaarokarungi by 2-0.