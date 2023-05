Kitara FC crowned Champions of Big League

After securing the Uganda Premier League promotion last week, Kitara Football Club rounded off a dominant 2022-2023 season with a championship. In a hugely competitive season, Kitara garnered 61 points in 30 matches just one above second-placed Mbarara City which accumulated 60 points throughout the season. Kitara alongside Mbarara City FC and NEC FC are the three clubs that were promoted to Uganda's top flight, the Uganda Premier League.