Kitara FC announces Brian Ssenyondo as new head coach for Uganda Premier League return

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Kitara FC has become the third team to announce a new technical team after KCCA FC and Sports club villa unveiled theirs on Monday and Tuesday respectively. Now, the western region side based in Hoima city has today unveiled a new head coach former UPDF tactician Brian Ssenyondo as they look to utilise better their second chance in the Uganda Premier League. Ssenyondo who guided UPDF to a narrow survival of relegation last season replaces seasoned coach Sam Ssimbwa who guided Kitara to promotion from the big league.