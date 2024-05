Kitara beats NEC 1 - 0 to lift Uganda Cup title

Substitute Solomon Okwalinga scored in the 74th minute of the game to guide Kitara FC to a 1-0 win over NEC FC in the Uganda Cup final played this evening at the Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku. The Bunyoro region team now has every reason to celebrate the 2023/24 football season, having emerged from the second-tier league and finished third in the Uganda Premier League before walking away with the Uganda Cup. We have the highlights of the game.