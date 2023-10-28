Kenya’s Dismas Ndiza wins seventh Uganda Golf Open title

Kenya's Dismas Ndiza clinched his seventh Uganda Professional Golf Open title in 2023, making a remarkable comeback from sixth to first place with a total of 277 strokes at Kitante Golf Course. He'll be awarded a 21 million shillings cash prize. Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo finished second, while Paulino Kasoma tied with Rugumayo for the same spot. Ndiza's victory marked the culmination of the Uganda Open Golf Championship, comprising six events.