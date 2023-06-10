Kenya retains Golf crown, Uganda gears up for Junior World Cup

Defending Champions Kenya have retained their crown at the just concluded Africa Region IV Championship in Ethiopia, after holding off a challenge from Uganda by scoring a gross total of 864 after 4 rounds of play. Uganda’s Junior Golf Team are using the tournament as a warm-up ahead of the Junior Gold World Cup that takes place in Japan starting 20th of this month. Uganda hit a gross score of 886 to finish 12 strokes behind Kenya. The team, comprised of Ibrahim Bagalana, who is the captain, Godfrey Nsubuga, Joseph Reagan Arena and Jump Abiti will now turn their focus on preparing for the Junior World Cup. Rwanda finished 3rd with a gross score of 922 while hosts Ethiopia placed 4th with 924 strokes. Tanzania rounded up the table with 951.